Arson attack causes £100,000 worth of damage to Somerset farm

A deliberate barn fire has caused £100,000 worth of damage in Wiveliscombe, Somerset, police have said.

Information is needed following the arson attack, which caused significant damage to a farm, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The incident happened at a farm off Taunton Road, sometime between midnight and 12.15am on Sunday 17 March.

The damage to the barn and its contents is estimated at around £100,000.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in this area around the time, or have information on who may be responsible, then please contact us.

"If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224068762, or complete our online appeals form."

The number of farm fires shot up by 21% last year to £83.5m, the latest figures by NFU Mutual show.