Asda criticised after dropping pledge to only sell British poultry

Asda has been criticised after backtracking on its commitment to source 100% British chicken on all fresh poultry.

Asda, alongside all the other major retailers, has had a long-standing commitment to stocking British chicken in their fresh lines.

But the UK's third largest supermarket said it was dropping the pledge due to "currently supply challenges" in the poultry market.

The NFU called the news "disappointing", adding that it was vital for retailers to uphold their food and farming commitments.

An Asda spokesman claimed that the move was a "temporary" decision to source the Just Essentials line "from EU and UK farms".

They added: "We continue to source all our other fresh primal chicken from UK Red Tractor Assured farms."

NFU Poultry Board chair James Mottershead said it was important that retailers stood by their commitments in order to promote confidence within farming.

He said: “It is disappointing to see that Asda has reneged on its commitment to sourcing 100% British on all fresh poultry.

“Our understanding is that this is a temporary issue and we have been assured by Asda that they remain committed to sourcing 100% British fresh chicken.

"At a time when farmers are faced with a number of challenges, it is vital that sourcing commitments are upheld to give confidence to the British poultry sector."

The NFU said it would continue to engage with Asda to return to the commitment "as soon as possible".