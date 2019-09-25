Asda wins Poultry Retailer of Year for third time in row

Asda is now permitted to carry the endorsement on its fresh poultry cuts

Asda has been crowned the British Poultry Retailer of the Year for the third consecutive time.

The announcement was made during the British Poultry Awards on 19 September, which was attended by 250 industry stakeholders.

Asda now has the opportunity to carry the endorsement on its entire range of everyday fresh poultry cuts for a 12-month period.

In addition to winning Retailer of the Year, the supermarket chain took home the prize for Best Turkey Product, with its Butcher’s Selection Turkey and Caramelised Onion Sausages.







Fifteen industry categories were looked at, and judges tasted over 60 products from Chaat Masala Chicken Chops, Mango and Lime Turkey Steaks to Duck Roulade with pork and plum stuffing aimed at the Christmas market.

Best Chicken Product went to Morrisons for its Fajita Mini Fillets, while Best New Poultry Launch went to Waitrose for its Buttermilk King Kebab.

For the second year in a row, the Cornish Duck Co Ltd won Best Duck Product for its Cherry Smoked Terras Duck Breast.

The awards are the biggest event in the poultry industry calendar providing a platform to recognise the contribution made by both small and large players.

The high standards of quality, traceability, food safety and trust in British chicken, turkey and duck producers are looked at.

Richard Griffiths, Chief Executive of British Poultry Council said: “It’s a great opportunity to applaud the innovators and we’re pleased to say that this year we attracted a huge number of high spec products from across the industry.”

The Council also took the opportunity to reinforce its commitment to the government’s National Food Strategy with its ‘Food on Every Table’ campaign which has feeding the nation at its core.

The campaign supports the government’s mission to ensure everyone, including the most vulnerable has access to safe, nutritious and affordable British food.