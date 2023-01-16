Asylum seekers in AONB as part of Farming in Protected Landscapes project

A group of asylum seekers were hosted in Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) as part of a Farming in Protected Landscapes funded project.

As part of the project, the Yorkshire AONB offers conservation activities for refugees to have an opportunity to come together, and experience a positive experience in nature.

Defra's Farming in Protected Landscapes programme offers funding to farmers and land managers in AONBs, National Parks and the Broads. It is not an agri-environment scheme.

The programme funds projects that support nature recovery, mitigates the impacts of climate change and provide opportunities for people to discover the landscape and its cultural heritage.

In December, asylum seekers took part in coppicing activities in the Nidderdale AONB.

This January, hedge-laying was planned but due to bad weather, they took part in a woodwork workshop hosted in the Harrogate and Nidderdale District Scouts activity centre, in Thornthwaite.

The group carved wooden spatulas and spoons, sharpened hedge stakes and fashioned decorative flowers from hazel stems, with guidance from tutors from the Leeds Coppice Workers.

All those taking part are fleeing violence, war and oppression in their home countries and are in the process of applying for refugee status.

Asylum seekers have no right to work in the UK, while applying for asylum, so volunteering as part of a conservation project offers well-being and a sense of purpose.

Matt Trevelyan, Farming in Protected Landscapes Officer at Nidderdale AONB, said: “Here in the UK, refugees suffer from acute anxiety about the complex asylum process.

"They worry about accommodation, money, education, access to legal advice. They fear detention, deportation, destitution and homelessness.

"And there is a constant concern about loved ones left behind or missing. All this takes a heavy toll on their emotional and psychological wellbeing.”

Research shows 61% of asylum seekers experience serious mental distress. Refugees are five times more likely to have mental health needs than the UK population.

Despite the rain, the group enjoyed a short walk around Darley Beck after the woodwork activities.

To date, asylum seekers from Syria, Iran, Turkey and Sudan have taken part in the volunteering scheme.

A further four outings are planned to take place throughout the year, with activities including dry-stone walking and visits to working farms.

Mr Trevelyan said: “It is such a pleasure to work alongside people from other cultures, on this occasion, Kurdish, Eritrean and Iraqi.

"I’m hugely impressed by the beautiful manners of these men, who show such resilience, embracing the unknown, and facing new challenges with real joy.”