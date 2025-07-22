ATV safety in the spotlight as on-farm accidents reach 600 in a year

Farming unions across the UK have joined forces to sound the alarm on ATV safety, urging farmers to take life-saving action as farm-related accidents continue to mount.

The NFU, NFU Cymru, NFU Scotland, and the Ulster Farmers’ Union are working alongside the Welsh Farm Safety Partnership to highlight the serious risks posed by improper ATV use.

This is a growing concern, as there were nearly 600 farm-related incidents reported over the past year, according to HSE data.

While ATVs remain essential for everyday farm work – from checking livestock to transporting equipment – their widespread use can come with significant risks if safety measures are ignored.

The unions are urging farmers and workers across the UK to take simple, life-saving precautions every time they ride.

The push for safer ATV use comes as part of Farm Safety Week 2025, which runs from 21 to 25 July and is led by the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies).

The charity named farming the UK’s deadliest job, as new figures reveal it accounts for one in five workplace deaths despite employing just 1% of the workforce.

To support the campaign, the four unions have launched an ATV safety reminder using the acronym 'ATVS':

A – Always wear a helmet

T – Training is essential

V – Vehicle checks and maintenance

S – Single rider only

The four farming unions have issued a united appeal, highlighting the urgent need to address the ongoing risks associated with all-terrain vehicles on farms.

“Every year we see lives shattered by preventable ATV accidents, and it’s time for that to change. That’s why we are coming together to send a clear message: safety must always come first."

They stressed that accidents can happen without warning and that everyday farm tasks — such as moving between fields or tending to livestock — carry real danger when using ATVs.

“No one plans to have an accident and you never know when one might happen. Whether you’re checking livestock or moving around the farm, the risks are real every time you get on an ATV.

"It’s vital to take life-saving steps like wearing a helmet, completing proper training, being competent and confident in handling the vehicle and carrying out routine safety checks and maintenance.”

The unions urged farmers to place safety at the forefront of their daily routines and set a strong example within their teams.

“Safety must be our first thought and not the last. We all have a responsibility to protect ourselves, our families and our teams to make smart choices on farm.

"Let’s lead by example, speak up when something’s not right and make sure everyone gets home safe. Remember, you matter.”