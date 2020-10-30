Auction sells over £1.2m of classic and vintage tractors

Over £1.2m-worth of classic and vintage tractors were sold at Cheffins’ Cambridge Vintage Sale near Ely on 24 October.

Of the over 200 classic tractors available at the Sutton event, there was an 80 percent sale rate.

The highest price paid on the day being £53,000 for a Saunderson Model G, dating back to 1917.

This was followed by £43,460 for a rare model of a Weeks-Dungey Patent ‘Simplex’ early tractor which dates back to 1915.

Similarly, a 1941 Roadless Standard N crawler tractor was sold for £24,910, well above its estimate of £15,000 - £16,000.

A 1941 Roadless Standard N crawler tractor was sold for £24,910

Another price on the day saw a 1976 Ford 7000 topping out at £27,336.

Bill King, chairman at Cheffins said: “The October Vintage sale was a cracking day with some staggering prices achieved for the tractors on offer.

Another price on the day saw a 1976 Ford 7000 topping out at £27,336

"The market for all things vintage continues to grow and we were gladdened to see such healthy prices paid across every section of the sale.

"We would like to thank everyone who attended for adhering to the social distancing rules put in place and look forward to welcoming faces old and new at our sales next year.”

The Cheffins July Vintage Sale grossed £850,000. The next vintage sale will take place on 24 April 2021.