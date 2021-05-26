Auction sells unique number plates 'by farmers, for farmers'

A timed online auction selling personalised number plates 'by farmers, for farmers' is set to commence next month.

Livestock farmer Olly Hares is the brainchild behind Farmplates, a website specialising in number plates linked with farming and the countryside.

Popular number plates include COW, HOG, GUN, EWE, SOW, BAA and many more.

Farmplates has been trading for two years, and has since sold over 100 number plates.

There have been a number of plates which have been too popular to offer for regular sale as they are one off opportunities to own them.

This has led to the first Farmplates auction in conjunction with auctioneer Symonds and Sampson, which will start on Monday 7 June.

The auction will be a timed online sale, ending 7pm that day.

The catalogue states: "We specialise in number plates linked with farming and the countryside in general.

"A cherished number is a registration which is either owned by us or by a person or company that we deal with to sell the number on their behalf.

"We would like to thank all of our vendors for their support and wish everyone the best of luck!"