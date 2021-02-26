Australia: Rescued sheep 'Baarack' shorn of his 35kg fleece

An overgrown Merino sheep found roaming in a forest near Melbourne, Australia has been shorn of its 35kg fleece.

Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary shared a video of the ram's transformation on TikTok, which has gained over 18 million views.

The animal, named 'Baarack' by his rescuers, was spotted in the wild by a member of public.

Kyle Behrend, who works at the sanctuary, told Reuters that Barrack was once an owned sheep as he had been ear-tagged.

“He had at one time been ear-tagged, however these appear to have been torn out by the thick, matted fleece around his face.

“He was in a bit of a bad way. He was underweight and, due to all of the wool around his face, he could barely see.”

He added: “Sheep need to be shorn at least annually otherwise the fleece continues to grow and grow, as happened here.”

Staff at the sanctuary gave the sheep the long-overdue shearing and found the fleece weighed 35.4 kilograms.

But despite Baarack's heavy fleece, he was actually underweight after being sheared, the sanctuary said.