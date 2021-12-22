Australia trade deal to cause £94m hit to British farmers

Fears are growing that farmers are being 'sold down the river' after the government's own impact assessment found the Australia deal will cause a £94m hit to the farming industry.

The Department for International Trade’s impact assessment of the deal, published on 17 December, refers to “a reallocation of resources away from agriculture, forestry and fishing” of £94m.

There is also an expected £225 million hit to the semi-processed food sector, such as tinned foods.

The report also warns of “adjustment costs for affected sectors, businesses and employees” as well as the loss of jobs.

The impact assessment refers to Australia as a “large, competitive producer of agricultural products”, making clear the “potential for the deal to result in lower output for some agricultural sectors [in the UK] as a result”.

It goes on to warn that the sector is “expected…to contract”, compared to if the deal had not been struck.

The Liberal Democrats are demanding that MPs are given a vote on the Australia deal so they can stand up for the interests of British farmers.

It comes following the party's by-election win in North Shropshire where concerns over the government's new trade deals on local farmers were a major issue.

Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Rural Affairs, Tim Farron said: “Boris Johnson has sold farmers down the river to make a quick buck in a misguided trade deal with Australia.

"Buried in the small print is a £100 million hit to our farming and fishing sectors that will hit rural communities hardest.

“Now the reality of what’s on the table is clear, it’s vital that parliament is given a vote on the deal."