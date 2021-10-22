Autumn Budget: NFU urges more investment for farming

Next week's Autumn Budget presents an opportunity for the government to invest in the future of British food and farming, the NFU has said.

The union has asked Chancellor Rishi Sunak ahead of the budget on 27 October to demonstrate how the government will increase UK food resilience.

In its submission to Mr Sunak, the NFU highlighted how, by investing in the UK's food production system, the government could capitalise on the benefits British food and farming delivers for economic growth.

British farming is the backbone of the UK’s £120 billion food and drink sector, which provides jobs for around 4 million people.

Farmers are currently working towards achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, while producing food and protecting the UK's landscapes.

But the NFU has urged the government to detail how it will invest in the industry amid rising concern over post-Brexit free trade deals, growing inflation and chronic labour shortages.

An export strategy should be developed to help farmers grow their markets overseas, the union said, including funding for dedicated agricultural counsellors to boost agri-food exports and market access.

Defra should also receive adequate resources and funding and more time to deliver its plans to support the essential transition to a new agriculture policy.

The NFU added that farmers should receive more engagement from the government to ensure the new Environmental Land Management (ELM) scheme is fit for purpose.

And for ELM payments to offer greater incentive for participation, the scheme should provide fairer market returns as well as reward environmental delivery.

NFU President Minette Batters said its recently published Levelling UP report showed how investment in British farming could bring 'huge benefits across the board'.

“We are about to embark on the biggest transformation of agricultural policy in generations," she said," The transition from current schemes to new needs to be done right.

"The NFU has written to the Chancellor explaining how future farming schemes have the potential to deliver meaningful, widespread and long-term benefits for Britain.

“There is a huge amount at stake but there is so much to gain if we work in partnership to get this right.”