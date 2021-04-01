Award covering 75% of agri course fees soon closes

A postgraduate agricultural award which provides bursaries to cover up to 75 percent of course fees closes for applications at the end of this month.

The award provides bursaries for selected students who are undertaking a postgraduate course in agriculture - Masters or PhD - within the UK.

The application deadline for NFU Mutual’s Centenary Award closes on 30 April 2021.

To date, 43 agricultural students have received bursaries to help further their studies.

The award is open to individuals who have gained, or are expected to gain, a 2:1 or above in agriculture or a related degree.

They also must have accepted or provisionally accepted on a Masters or PhD course in agriculture in the UK, in autumn 2021.

NFU Mutual says at least one of these topics must form part of the postgraduate course: sustainable agriculture and climate change; international agricultural development; the application of science and innovative technology.

Jim McLaren, NFU Mutual Chairman said: “Our Centenary Award aims to support outstanding agricultural students as they grow to lead the next generation of farmers.

"These young people are the future of our industry and, by giving them an opportunity to continue their studies, we hope we can help them make a difference not only to themselves but also within our farming communities.”

Elin Havard, from Powys, was one of three students to receive the bursary in 2020, helping fund her MBA Innovation in Sustainable Food and Agriculture at the Royal Agricultural University.

She said: “Having grown up on a beef and sheep farm, my interest in agriculture was instilled in me as a child.

"I relish this opportunity to further my understanding and gain the skills required to contribute positively to the future of our industry.”

The closing date for the 2021 award is 30 April.