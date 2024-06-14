Award highlighting Welsh farmers' contributions back for 2024

An award seeking to recognise the contribution Welsh farmers make to the economic, environmental and social wellbeing of Wales has launched for 2024.

Now in its fourth year, NFU Cymru's industry award seeks to champion outstanding examples of sustainable farmers or farming businesses in Wales.

It will be awarded to the farm or farmer who can demonstrate a commitment to the production of high-quality food to world leading standards.

The recipient will be able to demonstrate their positive contribution to protecting, maintaining and enhancing the quality of the farmed environment.

They must also showcase their involvement and contribution to the rural economy, rural community and Welsh culture.

The winner of the award will receive £500 and a commemorative accolade. The closing date for entries is 6 September 2024.

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “Welsh farmers make an unparalleled contribution to the economic, environmental, social and cultural well-being of Wales.

"Alongside producing high quality food to world leading standards, farmers manage over 80% of the land area of Wales playing a crucial role protecting, maintaining and enhancing the farmed environment.

"Welsh farmers are key drivers of our rural economy and are the very heart of our rural communities, the Welsh language and culture.

“The award will be awarded to the farmer judged to have achieved the most outstanding example of sustainable farming business in Wales.”

Nominations are invited from farms and farmers throughout Wales. They can nominate themselves or be nominated by friends, relatives or organisations.

Nomination forms are available for download from the NFU Cymru website.