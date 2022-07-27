Award launched looking to celebrate diversified Scottish farms

A competition looking to celebrate diversified farming businesses in Scotland has launched, with nominations now being accepted.

AgriScot, in partnership with SAC Consulting, has today launched the Diversified Farm of the Year 2022 award, open to any Scottish farm.

The competition looks to celebrate businesses which have invested in time and resource to develop an additional income stream, alongside day-to-day farming practices.

The judges are keen to see a wide range of applicants come forward, who can demonstrate excellent customer service, collaboration, support for their community and a willingness to adapt to the changing landscape.

The 2021 award was won by Louise and Graeme Nicol from Newton Farm Holidays and Tours in Angus, who offer four-star holiday accommodation and farm experiences, including alpaca walking.

Sascha Grierson from SAC Consulting, part of SRUC, said the judges would be casting the net wide to attract and discover a range of different diversified businesses across the country.

"Whether your business is operating a meat box scheme, farm shop, vending machines, holiday cottage, wellness retreat, cookery school or clothing and textile business, to name but a few, they all contribute to Scotland’s economy.

"Winners and finalists will receive widespread recognition, offering the opportunity of new customers, increased sales and a chance to celebrate all they have achieved.”

Robert Neill, AgriScot chairman, said the award demonstrated how important diversification was for engaging with the public.

“With increased costs in agriculture, and a strong desire for many to return to the family farm, diversification is crucial within the agricultural sector.

"It brings with it opportunities to expand, create new income, inspire generations and connect directly with our consumers.

“Whether the business is public facing and inviting people on to the farm, or behind closed doors and working in partnership with others, every diversification is helping celebrate the work of Scotland’s farmers and building trust for the future.”

Applications for the award close on Monday 19 September and can be found on the AgriScot website. To nominate a business, email info@agriscot.co.uk.