Award launched to showcase young agricultural engineers

An award has launched to showcase young agricultural engineers under the age of 35 who work with farmers to make the industry more productive.

The Young Engineer Award showcases engineers who have created or made changes to a piece of agricultural machinery, equipment or technology.

By doing so, engineers must have improved efficiency, profitability or sustainability on-farm.

The LAMMA Show and the Institution of Agricultural Engineers (IAgrE) have partnered up to announce this year's award.

Nichola Bell, head of events at Agriconnect, said: “The Young Engineer Award gives us the opportunity to identify promising young talent in the sector.

"And, in doing so, we aim to provide them with opportunities to further their careers.”

Last year’s winner was Stephen Davies, who will return to LAMMA 2023 as an exhibitor with his DTec 200 feeding and mixing bucket.

He said winning the 2022 award gave him confidence, and it also led to inquiries about his product.

“It showed me I was on the right path and made the right decision to launch my own business and continue working on the DTec 200.

"I received a lot of messages and calls from people congratulating me, as well as expressing interest in the bucket.”

Eligible entries can include products that have been designed and fully manufactured; prototypes in development; and concepts in the initial stages of development.

Entries can also include existing products that have been modified, providing they have substantially improved the efficiency, productivity and/or sustainability of the product.

Entry is free, both individuals and companies are eligible to apply, and the award is open to engineers 35 years of age and under.

The deadline for entries is 18th November 2022 and judges will determine the shortlist put to the public vote from 2 December.