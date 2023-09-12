Award opens seeking to highlight Welsh dairy farmers' work

Nominations are being sought for a Welsh dairy award seeking to recognise those who have made a big contribution to the sector.

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) is looking to recognise an individual who has helped develop the dairy industry and has become an integral part of it.

To recognise such a person, the union is seeking nominations for its Outstanding Service to the Welsh Dairy Industry award.

FUW Carmarthen CEO, David Waters said: “There are a number of worthy individuals who deserve this award and looking back we have had some fantastic nominations and winners.

"If you know of a person in Wales who has made a great contribution towards the development of the dairy industry and has become an integral part of it, then why not nominate them for this prestigious award?”

The winner will be announced, and the presentation made, at this year’s Welsh Dairy Show on 24 October 2023.

Nominations should be in the form of a letter or citation giving full details of the work and achievements of the nominee.

This then needs to be emailed to the FUW Carmarthen office carmarthen@fuw.org.uk.