Award to cover 75% of course fees for agri students

A national award will provide bursaries to cover up to 75 percent of course fees for postgraduate agricultural students studying in the UK.

The NFU Mutual Charitable Trust has launched its 2021 ‘Centenary Award’ for students studying a Masters or PhD in agriculture or a related degree.

The award is open to individuals who have gained, or are expected to gain, a 2:1 or above and have been accepted or provisionally accepted on a course in autumn 2021.

To date, 43 agricultural students have received bursaries to help further their studies.

The Trust has identified areas that must form part of the applicant’s course: sustainable agriculture and climate change; international agricultural development; the application of science and innovative technology to the industry.

To select the students, the panel will be looking for applicants who are excellent academic performers and also have a real passion for agriculture.

Jim McLaren, NFU Mutual Chairman said: “Our Centenary Award aims to support outstanding agricultural students as they grow to lead the next generation of farmers.

"These young people are the future of our industry and, by giving them an opportunity to continue their studies, we hope we can help them make a difference not only to themselves but also within our farming and rural communities.”

Elin Havard, from Powys, was one of three postgraduate agricultural students to receive the Centenary Award bursary in 2020, helping fund her MBA Innovation in Sustainable Food and Agriculture at the Royal Agricultural University.

Her passion for farming began at a young age, and she explained how the bursary is supporting her aspirations: “Having grown up on a beef and sheep farm, my interest in agriculture was instilled in me as a child."

She added: "I relish this opportunity to further my understanding and gain the skills required to contribute positively to the future of our industry.”

Students who think they may be eligible to apply for the award have been told to contact centenary_award@nfumutual.co.uk to request an application form.

The closing date for the 2021 Centenary Award is 30 April 2021.