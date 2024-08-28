Award-winning broiler farm in Derbyshire launches to market

An award-winning broiler farm in Derbyshire has launched onto the market, capable of housing up to 84,000 birds.

Dovelowe Farm in Ashbourne comprises four poultry growing sheds along with ancillary buildings for water, power generation and staff welfare facilities.

In addition to the unit, the site also includes a bungalow and two biomass boilers. In total, the site is about three acres.

The boilers provide heat for the poultry sheds, generating around £50,000 per year as part of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

There is also the possibility of purchasing two further biomass boilers by separate negotiation.

“With people travelling across the country for viewings, we expect interest in Dovelowe Farm to be high,” says Edward Beale, associate partner at Carter Jonas, which is selling the farm.

“All poultry rearing equipment along with the biomass boilers will be made available to the purchaser.”

(Photo: Carter Jonas)

Jack Mitchell, Carter Jonas partner in Somerset, marketed poultry business Millford Farm and Knaplock Poultry Farm earlier this year, for a combined guide price of £5m.

“The main reasons potential purchasers gave us for viewing the units included confidence in the sector and strong profitability compared to other forms of agricultural enterprise,” he said.

Dovelowe Farm is on the market with property agency Carter Jonas for a guide price of £1.1 million.