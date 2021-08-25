Award-winning diversified farming business now on market

An award-winning diversified farming business has come to the market, which includes a purpose-built organic farm shop and an 80-seater cafe.

Whitmuir Farm, a successful business close to Edinburgh, boasts one of the widest ranges of organic food and produce in Scotland.

The property has a farmhouse, a wide range of modern and traditional farm buildings and about 56 hectares (139 acres) of productive farmland and woodland.

The organic business has generated an average annual turnover of £680,000 in recent years.

Duncan Barrie of Galbraith said the sale presented a 'rare opportunity' to acquire an established rural business with a loyal clientele.

"The current owners have created an award-winning diversified business which is noted for its environmental credentials and has become a destination in itself.

“The purchasers would have the opportunity to continue the existing enterprise or further develop some of the buildings and site if desired."

In 2009 the current owners opened a new 500m2 eco-friendly building, with sheep wool insulation, solar thermal panels and a ground source heat pump which currently hosts the farm shop, restaurant and antiques shop.

This purpose-built modern farm shop and café has been carefully designed and built to a sustainable, environmentally friendly specification.

The farm shop and retail space are complemented by a spacious and attractive organic café which has been serving local artisan produce for almost 12 years.

The site benefits from an extensive area of car parking and signposted farm walks, and the cafe has also been used as a venue for weddings, concerts and other private parties.

Adjacent to the shop there is an area of ground which is leased to a plant nursery, generating an additional income stream.

There are also roof-mounted 50kW solar panels which supply the new building offsetting much of the power used in the summer months and generating a further income stream.

The current owners acquired Whitmuir Farm in 2000. They have been farming organically for 20 years and sell their meat, soft fruit and veg through the farm shop and via a delivery service.

They also run a range of educational events and have hosted international food and farming related events in the past.

In addition, there is a range of modern buildings including store sheds, a caddy store, modern cattle courts, six polytunnels, and a Keder House, with over half an acre in total of protected cropping.

Adjacent to the polytunnels there is an orchard and further vegetable growing area, plus a set of beehives, which are operated by a beekeeper.

Whitmuir Farm is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £1,500,000.