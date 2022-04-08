Award-winning electric tractor makes return at LAMMA

An award-winning electric tractor manufactured by Farmtrac will make a return at LAMMA, after its initial launch at the show in 2019.

The first all-electric tractor has generated a lot of interest, winning awards and featuring in multiple TV programmes.

Farmtrac’s FT25G tractor has also impressed the farming industry’s electric vehicles and technology enthusiasts.

The compact 25HP tractor won the SALTEX Innovation Award in the Environmental and Sustainability category at the end of last year.

Steven Haynes, of Farmtrac distributor's Reesink Agriculture, said a lot of time was spent on the design and test phase of the tractor.

"[This was] to ensure that it could meet or exceed the performance levels of the diesel machines with the added benefits that come from being battery-powered,

"So to win this award and to have this recognised by the Grounds Management Association (GMA) and its judging panel was incredible.”

The tractor hasn’t just impressed the GMA though, Robert Llewellyn, presenter of the world’s number one electric vehicle channel Fully Charged, was also impressed by it.

The machine has also been reviewed by celebrity farmer Adam Henson, who put it through its paces around the farm and in a Top Gear-style Battle of the Tractors for BBC’s Countryfile and Fully Charged TV.

Mr Haynes said the immediate reaction from the audience was "incredibly positive" as it showed itself to be a worthy alternative to a diesel-powered tractor.

"This year we have further increased the options available on the tractor to make it even more useful in a host of year-round applications and we can’t wait for people to experience it first-hand.”

And last but in no means least, the FT25G was recently invited by show organisers at the London International Horse show to provide eco-friendly support.

Mr Haynes said like many companies, they were keen to use greener technologies where possible.

The show is held in an indoor arena and organisers were concerned about indoor pollution and noise from the normal diesel tractors that would have been used in the past.

“So, there was a real need to do something a little different and we were more than happy to support them with our all-electric Farmtrac FT25G tractors.

"Five units were used at the show to grade the arenas and move jumps as required in the lead up to and throughout the event.”

The FT25G will be available to see at stand 20.276 at LAMMA, which takes place on 4 and 5 May 2022 at the NEC Birmingham.