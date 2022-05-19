Award-winning farm holiday business launches to the market

A grassland farm that was transformed by its current owners to a successful diversified business has launched onto the market.

Thrussendale Farm - which extends to 65.19 acres in total - is being sold as an award-winning farm diversification holiday business.

The property was transformed by the current owners, who are selling due to retirement, from a grassland farm with high landscape and amenity value.

It includes four luxury accommodation domes and one guest reception dome, a range of farm buildings, mixed grazing, arable, and mowing land and income from the Higher Tier Countryside Stewardship scheme.

Thrussendale Farm is located near Malton, North Yorkshire, situated outside the village of Acklam, and is available through Savills with a guide price of £1.8 million.

(Photo: Savills)

The holiday business has attracted accolades since opening in 2019, including the Welcome to Yorkshire Bronze Award 2020 for The Best New Tourism Business, Quality in Tourism Five Star Gold Award.

Earlier this month, it was also awarded the Travellers’ Choice Award for 2022 by Tripadvisor, which positions it in the top ten per cent of accommodation providers worldwide.

Roddy Hamilton, owner of Thrussendale Farm, said: “A lot of hard work and passion has gone in to making the holiday business the success it is today but we have decided that it is now time for us to retire.

"We hope very much that the new owners will be able to take our diversified business to the next level whilst continuing to build, and develop, this popular – and breathtakingly beautiful - destination.”

Andrew Black, director farm agency at Savills in Yorkshire, added: “The exceptional site on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds provides an ideal location from which to further expand the business.

(Photo: Savills)

“The successful purchaser will be acquiring a highly regarded, award-winning, and established business and may seek to further expand or continue to run a mixed business from the farm.

"There may be potential to expand the business, as there is land on the farm suitable for expansion adjacent to the existing development.”