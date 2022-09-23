Award winning farmer appointed new Red Tractor Dairy Sector Chair

Tim Lock, an award-winning West Sussex dairy farmer, has been appointed Red Tractor's new Dairy Sector Chair.

Mr Lock joins the assurance body with extensive experience in the dairy industry, having previously held a role with the NFU National Dairy Board.

He ran a mixed family farming business in West Sussex until a recent change in land ownership led to changes in business ownership.

Currently, Mr Lock is the chair of the M&S National Milk Pool, a role he will continue to fulfil until early 2023 when his term of office comes to an end.

Red Tractor CEO Jim Moseley welcomed the new appointment, as he 'brings a wealth of experience and understanding of the whole dairy sector'.

He added: "His strong leadership will be a fantastic asset in our efforts to protect the integrity of Britain’s dairy food chain and farming standards."

Responding, Mr Lock said he was 'delighted' to be appointed the role at such an important time for the British dairy industry.

"It is an exciting opportunity to use my knowledge and experience having run a complex and diverse farming business right the way through the supply chain to the retailer’s shelf.

"I am looking forward to working alongside food and farming businesses helping them to prosper and flourish through the undoubted challenges that lay ahead of the industry.”

Angela Rhodes, the current Red Tractor Dairy Sector Chair, completes her second term in November 2022.