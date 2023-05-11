Awards given to NI farms in bid to improve worker safety

Awards which demonstrate the importance of a safe working environment on NI farms have been issued to numerous businesses across the region.

NFU Mutual has unveiled the winners of this year’s Tidy Farmyard Awards at the Balmoral Show, an initiative which urges farms to become safer.

Figures show that a third of all workplace deaths in Northern Ireland were in agriculture during 2021-2022.

The awards demonstrate the importance of a safe working environment and attracted entries from farmers across Northern Ireland.

Entries were initially judged on photographs which showed how each farm addressed the challenges of maintaining an efficient tidy farmyard.

Judges visited the finalists to get a detailed picture of how they address safety on their farms.

Neil Patterson and Alan Chambers at Cottage Farm in Downpatrick, Co Down came first place in the arable category.

Judges said that Cottage Farm is a example of an arable unit with an exceptional farm layout, well-laid out access points, clear visibility around busy areas and considered health and safety requirements.

Machinery is housed and in excellent condition, judges explained, with all parts of the enterprise recognising this is a working farm with separation for the farm dwelling.

Meanwhile, Henry, Jonathan and Kyle Price of Mourne View Farm, Lisburn, between Co Antrim and Co Down, won the livestock category.

Judges called the farm an excellent example of a livestock farm with properties on both sides of the road, according to the award judges.

The overall presentation of the farm is 'great' with 'superb' cattle handling facilities, particularly when working with animals in crush facilities.

All parts of the farm considered the animals and the safety of those working on a busy farm, judges said.

The farm has 'excellent' signage and security all around with all machinery housed and in 'excellent' condition.

James Purcell from Limavady, Co Londonderry, came out on top in the new young farmer category introduced this year.

He has developed a dairy enterprise to compliment other parts of this mixed unit, with judges praising him for providing good access with a tidy wider farmyard.

The unit demonstrated 'good' handling facilities with 'a clear eye' to ensuring health and safety was considered within the farm activities.

Martin Malone, NFU Mutual manager for NI, said the standard of entries across all three categories of this year’s Tidy Farmyard Awards was 'phenomenal'.

He said: “We are all too aware of the heartbreak farm incidents cause so the awards illustrate what can be done to make farmyards safer and reward farmers who have gone that extra mile.

“It is reassuring to see that many working family farms are going the extra mile to reduce risk wherever possible and ensure a safe, tidy and healthy working environment for workers, family and the public.”

Stephanie Berkeley, Farm Safety Foundation manager, who also judged, said: “Every death is one too many but too often, the life-changing and life-ending incidents that occur on our farms can be prevented.

“Maintaining a tidy farm is key to operating a safe farm and we were surprised and impressed, not only by the quality of entries this year, but the level of innovation and complete commitment to reducing risk on farm.”