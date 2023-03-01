Awards relaunched looking to salute safety-conscious NI farmers

Awards which seek to recognise those Northern Irish farmers who are championing safe working environments have relaunched following the pandemic.

NFU Mutual's Tidy Farmyard Awards have opened for nominations from today (1 March), with three categories included - livestock, arable and young farmer.

Entries will be judged on photographs which show how common farm hazards have been addressed to reduce the risk of an incident.

Examples may include how the farmer separates their farm and home, or stores their vehicles, machinery and equipment.

Other examples could include fencing off dangerous areas, or minimising the risks of slips, trips and falls.

Figures show that a third of all workplace deaths in Northern Ireland were in agriculture in 2021/2022.

Martin Malone, NFU Mutual Manager for NI said: “As a mutual insurer which is closely connected with many of Northern Ireland’s farms, we are all too aware of the heartbreak farm incidents cause.

"We recognise that a tidy farmyard contributes to a safe farmyard for the farmer, their families and any employees.

“The awards recognise those farmers who have gone the extra mile to ensure a safe, tidy and healthy working environment.

“As most farms are homes as well as a workplace, the awards also serve as a reminder that safety should be front of mind for the whole family.”

Judging this year are Stephanie Berkeley, Farm Safety Foundation Manager; Barclay Bell, former Ulster Farmers Union President; Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland’s Camilla Mackey and Martin Malone, NFU Mutual Manager for NI.

Stephanie Berkeley said: “Every death is one too many but too often, the life-changing and life-ending incidents that occur on our farms can be prevented.

“Maintaining a tidy farm is key to operating a safe farm and there are many farms out there doing just that.

"It is time to celebrate them and reward those who have created a safe and tidy farm.”

Entries close on 31 March and the winners will be announced at the Balmoral Show, which this year takes place on 10 to 13 May.

To apply, farmers can send their entries or find out more by emailing tidy_farmyardaward@nfumutual.co.uk and by contacting their local agency.

Family members, friends and members of the public can also nominate farmers.

A cash prize of £500 will be rewarded for each first prize winner.