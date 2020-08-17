Awards to celebrate young farmers' work during lockdown

The awards will reward and recognise the work of rural young people across England and Wales

The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs has launched a set of new awards to celebrate the achievements of rural young people and farmers.

The NFYFC is launching the YFC Achiever Awards to reward the enterprising and supportive initiatives inspired by rural young people.

The awards have been announced following on from a period of massive disruption for YFCs due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Many of the 598 YFCs across England and Wales devised ways to stay connected though with shows and rallies, quizzes and fundraisers all taking place online.

Weekly Zoom meetings replaced the community hall gatherings and many members also volunteered to support their local communities with grocery deliveries.

The seven award categories will celebrate the community work, the commitment to help develop other young people and the entrepreneurial side of the organisation’s 20,000 members.

The awards are supported by TV presenter Gareth Wyn Jones, a beef and sheep farmer in Ty'n Llwyfan.

“Covid-19 has had an impact on all our lives and these awards will help to restore some positivity and excitement back into the lives of rural young people," he said.

What are the seven award categories?

Gareth Wyn Jones will be involved in judging the YFC Supporter of the Year and the results will be announced during National Young Farmers’ Week, to take place in late October.

The award categories are:

• Community Supporter of the Year

• Community Spirit award

• Club committee member of the year

• Entrepreneur of the Year

• YFC Supporter of the Year

• New member of the Year

• The Heart of YFC Award

NatWest is sponsoring the awards. Nominations can be made online and entries must be submitted before the deadline on 10 September 2020.