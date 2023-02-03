Ayrshire dairy family awarded 2022 NMR RABDF Gold Cup

The Logan family from Ayrshire, Scotland has been announced as the winner of the 2022 NMR / RABDF Gold Cup.

The award was presented at Dairy-Tech on Wednesday (1 February) to Alistair Logan by RABDF Chairman Di Wastenage.

The Gold Cup, which was first launched in 1920, recognises dairy business efficiency and has been won by some of the country’s most influential farmers.

Now in its fifth generation, the Logan family partnership consists of brothers Alex, Tom and Hugh, alongside Tom's sons Alistair and Stuart.

The 280 pedigree Holstein cows in the Logan’s Holehouse herd averaged 10,500kg of milk at 4.10% butterfat and 3.40% protein on twice a day milking for the qualifying year to September 2021.

Milk from this all-year-round calving herd is sold to dairy processor Muller.

The Logan family said their success lies thanks to the use of technology and data, which has maximised the health and welfare of their herd.

Who were the other finalists?

All five Gold Cup finalists for 2022 were awarded certificates for their achievements:

• Liz Birkett, Rookhaye Farm, Bowerchalke, Salisbury, Wiltshire

• Chris and Helen Ford, Peadon Farm, Fiddington, Bridgwater, Somerset

• Alistair Logan, Holehouse Farms, Kilbirnie, Ayrshire

• Andrew, Oliver & Wendy Reed, France Farm, Blackborough, Cullompton, Devon

• Stuart Orr, Messrs George Orr, Kaemuir Farm, Avonbridge, Scotland

Gold Cup judges for 2022 were RABDF’s council members Di Wastenage and Peter Alvis, and 2019 Gold Cup winner Robert Sloan.