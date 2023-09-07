Back British Farming Day: Farmers urge MPs to show farming strategy

Farmers are set to use this year's Back British Farming Day to encourage MPs to have food and farming at the forefront of their strategy to win votes in the next general election.

The NFU initiative, now in its eighth year, puts a spotlight on the importance of British farming, such as providing food for the nation, its environmental efforts and its contribution to the economy.

The event, taking place on Wednesday 13 September, will see MPs wearing a wheatsheaf pin badge to show their support for farmers.

The prime minister, leader of the opposition and senior politicians usually wear the badge, now an emblem of the day, during debates and at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The public are also being encouraged to contact their local parliamentary representatives to show support for the industry initiative.

MPs will be asked to wear their wheatsheaf pin badge, now an emblem of the day, to show their support

This year’s event comes at an important time for British agriculture, as farmers continue to face major challenges, such as rampant inflation and a lack of available workforce.

Concerns have also been raised over the issue of UK food security and food production, particularly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as new red tape following the UK leaving the EU.

The NFU said: "This year, Back British Farming Day gives us an opportunity to remind MPs why they must have British food and farming at the forefront of their strategy to win votes in the upcoming general election.

"The NFU will be hosting a breakfast reception in the House of Commons, during which MPs will learn about the important work that British farmers and growers do all year round.

"MPs will also be able to publicly demonstrate their support for farming by wearing our iconic wool-and-wheatsheaf badge, grabbing a photo, and sharing their support via Twitter using the hashtag #BackBritishFarmingDay."