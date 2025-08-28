Back British Farming Day to mark ten years of celebrating farmers

Back British Farming Day returns on 10 September, marking ten years of celebrating the nation’s farmers and the vital role they play in feeding the country and caring for the countryside.

Launched in 2015, the NFU's annual event provides a platform for politicians and the public to show their support for the sector and to recognise the work farmers do 365 days a year.

Now in its tenth year, the day will again highlight to government the importance of British agriculture to both local communities and the wider economy.

As part of the celebrations, the NFU will host its annual reception in the House of Commons, where MPs and Peers will be invited to hear updates on the NFU’s key policy priorities.

Once again, supportive MPs will also be encouraged to wear the iconic wheatsheaf pin badge during Prime Minister’s Questions to demonstrate their backing for British farming.

Farmers and the public are also being urged to take part and share their support in the run-up to, and on, Back British Farming Day.

The NFU has produced a toolkit to help people get involved, including printable signs, farming facts and social media assets.

Supporters are encouraged to share the content on social media and to include the hashtag #BackBritishFarmingDay.

Participants can also print and display campaign signs in photos or videos, explaining why they value British food and farming, and nominate others to get involved.

In addition, people are invited to create their own original content showcasing the best of British farming, tagging @BackBritishFarmingNFU and using the campaign hashtag.