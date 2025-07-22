Back British veg or derail NHS Health Plan, growers warn

British growers are calling on the Health Secretary to put homegrown fruit and veg at the heart of England’s health revolution—or risk derailing the government’s 10-Year Health Plan before it starts.

In a letter to Wes Streeting, leading horticulture representatives have warned that vital support for English fruit and vegetable production is set to expire this year, with no replacement in sight.

While growers in the EU, Scotland and Wales will continue receiving key funding, those in England face being left behind at a time when the government is aiming to make “the healthy choice the easy choice”.

NFU Horticulture and Potatoes Board Chair Martin Emmett stressed the urgent need for long-term investment in domestic horticulture to support both public health and food security.

“To truly ‘make the healthy choice the easy choice’, as the government has pledged and is also a core part of the government’s food strategy, the UK must ensure a reliable, affordable, and healthy supply of fresh produce. That means backing domestic growers,” he said.

“British growers produce to world-leading standards, and growing food domestically is key to helping the next generation understand where their food comes from.

"Yet right now, just 17% of the fruit and 53% of the vegetables we eat are grown in the UK. That’s a huge, missed opportunity.”

The letter also highlights a worrying disconnect between children and their food. Recent research reveals one in ten children believe carrots come from supermarkets, not the ground.

Growers argue that the government's health goals cannot be achieved without a thriving horticulture sector.

Yet the industry continues to face economic shocks, planning restrictions, supply chain challenges, and climate pressures — all of which undermine confidence and investment.

“Our horticulture growth strategy lays out the foundations for success. We’re ready to grow more, produce more, and help turn the tide on diet-related illness. But we need government backing to do it,” Mr Emmett added.

“We urge the Health Secretary to work closely with Defra and industry leaders to unlock the potential of British horticulture and help deliver on the government’s vision for a healthier England.”

The letter is co-signed by senior figures from across the horticulture industry, including representatives from British Apples and Pears, British Berries, Tomatoes, Carrots, Brassicas, Asparagus and more.

Together, they represent a sector ready to scale up and deliver for both public health and food sustainability.