Back farmers more following 'unexpected' world events, HCC chair says

World events of the last year show the importance of supporting domestic agriculture, the chair of Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has said.

In her New Year message, Catherine Smith said the 'unexpected' events of the past 12 months had highlighted the need to support UK farmers to help ensure food security.

Looking back at the start of 2022, she said no-one had anticipated Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as its profound impact on the global food sector and prices.

And in the UK, these were 'tough times' for farmers and consumers alike due to the squeeze on the cost of living.

She said a war on the European continent had also highlighted the fragility of global food systems, such as the loss of Ukrainian grain and other produce.

This has had a serious impact far beyond its borders: “It’s compelled us as a nation to look with fresh eyes at how we can ensure that consumers here can have a dependable supply of affordable, quality food, and how we need to support our farmers.

“However our thoughts are also with the farmers and communities of Ukraine, who are suffering unimaginably," she said.

The HCC Chair thanked British shoppers for their support in 2022, highlighting the levy board's work in leading the red meat sector to produce more efficiently and sustainably.

She said the evidence showed that consumers trust and support farmers, adding that they were "striving towards world-leading standards of quality, sustainability and traceability".

“We have the perfect landscape and climate to produce lamb and beef in the most environmentally-responsible way possible," Ms Smith said.

"We have a responsibility to our consumers both home and abroad and to global food security, to take the best advantage of this."

She concluded that the priorities for HCC this year would include building on the levy board's ‘Welsh Way’ environmental blueprint.

Other New Year messages include NFU President's Minette Batters, who said the importance of UK farming to deliver food and energy had 'never been clearer'.

"Clearly, events over the last year have made the job of producing food throughout the world so much harder," she said.

"It is clear the nation continues to value our high food standards, produced to world-leading animal welfare and environmental protection, as well as our ability to produce renewable energy and contribute to the nation’s energy security."