Balmoral Show to offer Covid-19 vaccine to farmers

Walk-in vaccination clinics will be set up at this month's Balmoral Show in a bid to protect the farming and rural community from Covid-19.

Northern Ireland's largest farming show, taking place from 22 to 25 September, will see walk-in clinics for unvaccinated farmers.

In order to attend the event, visitors are being asked to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test.

Northern Ireland's Health and Agriculture Ministers have jointly urged farmers to protect themselves from the disease through vaccination.

In addition, vaccination will be offered to farmers through the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) and the Public Health Agency’s collaborative Farm Families Health Checks Programme.

The Health Checks Programme consists of a mobile unit that visits local livestock markets and community events across the province.

It offers on-the-spot physical and mental health checks covering such areas as blood pressure monitoring, BMI, cholesterol check and diabetic screening – and now Covid-19 vaccination as well.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Vaccination is essential to getting through this pandemic. Initiatives to further increase take-up are continuing and these include these specific initiatives tailored for the farming and wider rural community.

“I would urge anyone who has not already come forward for their jab to do so without delay. Vaccination protects us and the people who are close to us."

Farming Minister Edwin Poots added: “The last 18 months have been exceptionally difficult for our farmers and the rural community in general.

"Vaccination is a crucial part of our route map to better times.”