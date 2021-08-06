Balmoral Show to require test or proof of vaccine for entry

Northern Ireland's largest farming show is asking visitors to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to attend.

Last year's Balmoral Show was cancelled due to the pandemic's restrictions, and this year's was postponed from May to September.

The agri event will return from 22 to 25 September, with organisers the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society saying the show would be 'Covid secure'.

Attendees will have to provide proof they have had both vaccine doses, with the second administered at least 14 days before the event.

Visitors can provide a negative lateral flow test taken up to 48 hours before they visit.

Proof of natural Covid antibodies based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the event are also accepted.

Children aged over 11 will have to test negative as a condition of entry into the show.

Organisers said in a statement: "There are of course challenges in running an event of this size and we will need to adapt to ensure we can make the show Covid secure.

"The safety and wellbeing of our visitors, exhibitors, stewards, officials and contractors remains the greatest importance.

"The show will be a Covid compliant event and will only go ahead if it is safe to do so."

The society has issued a Code of Conduct to advise visitors of the the protocols in place during the show.