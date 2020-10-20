Barclays opens farm to encourage agri-tech innovation

A farm-lab experimenting with some of the latest agri-tech has been opened by Barclays as part of its network of co-working spaces to help start-ups develop.

The farm, located at Lincoln University's Riseholme research campus, will offer entrepreneurs and researchers access to some of the latest technology.

The partnership between Barclays and the university aims to support farmers as they tackle ongoing challenges in applying agri-tech.

The end goal, according to both organisations, is to help the British farming industry become the 'most digitally enabled in the world'.

Resources on offer at Eagle Lab Farm include a dedicated robotics lab, a demonstration packhouse and a model refrigerated supermarket aisle.

It also features traditional test and growing areas, including soft fruit and crop growing facilities, beef cattle and sheep herds, a walled garden and commercial polytunnel growth spaces.

Professor Andrew Hunter, deputy vice chancellor for research at the university, said: “We’re excited to offer the next generation of agri-tech developers the chance to use our facilities.

"The farming industry is currently facing a number of challenges, so we hope that this residency will provide some solutions to the issues and aid in the recovery of our sector.”

The farm-lab is Barclay's 25th such lab in its network of co-working spaces for start-ups and scale-ups around the country.