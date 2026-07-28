BBC launches day of live farming coverage across England

Farming will take centre stage across the BBC on Thursday 30 July as Farmwatch returns with live dairy coverage, food-price reporting and a special collaboration with The Archers.

The day of programming will explore the people, places and pressures shaping modern agriculture across England.

BBC Local will examine the cost of food as household budgets remain under pressure, including a “Burgerflation” investigation into how much families now pay for a barbecue.

Audiences will also be offered a real-time look at dairy farming through a new “Mooscast” livestream.

The broadcast will follow cows as they move from the field to the milking parlour, showing part of the daily routine on a working dairy farm.

BBC Local Radio presenters will also take part in Farm Swap, gaining hands-on experience of agricultural work in their local areas.

The day will conclude with a dedicated all-England evening programme broadcast across the BBC’s 39 local radio stations.

It will be hosted by Clarkson’s Farm contributor Harriet Cowan and Joe Seels, a beef and arable farmer who has built an audience on YouTube.

BBC Local Radio will also join BBC Radio 4 for a simultaneous broadcast of a specially written episode of The Archers.

It will be the first time an episode of the long-running rural drama has been broadcast at the same time across all 39 BBC local radio stations.

Jeremy Howe, editor of The Archers, said the programme had celebrated farming and rural life since it began 75 years ago.

“We are delighted to join up with BBC Local Radio’s epic Farmwatch Day,” he said.

He added that the joint broadcast would be “a wonderful coming together of One BBC to celebrate life in rural Britain”.

Chris Burns, head of local audio commissioning, said Farmwatch would highlight the contribution farming makes to everyday life.

“BBC Farmwatch is a celebration of all things farming, the people, the passion and the vital role farming plays in all our lives,” he said.

“BBC Local is uniquely placed to deliver Farmwatch and we look forward to bringing these authentic stories to our listeners.”

BBC Farmwatch will run on Thursday 30 July across BBC Local Radio and other BBC platforms.