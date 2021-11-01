BBC NI's popular TV series Tricked Out Tractors is back

BBC Northern Ireland's popular TV series Tricked Out Tractors is back, with specialists once again on a mission to find and restore some of the most sought after tractors around.

Mechanic Tylor Cartin, restoration guru Stephen Lennon and machinery specialist Darren Bailey will help farmers and other tractor owners realise their dreams.

Following on from series one, the team will again share their expertise and travel the country in a bid to transform the ultimate farmyard vehicles.

According to Green Inc. production, the trio have been working on even more complicated tractor builds and ground-up restorations with cutting edge designs.

As Stephen gets stuck in at the workshop, one episode sees Darren set off to find some unusual parts for an agricultural vehicle. Meanwhile, Tylor travels across the pond for a very special event.

The show's producer Zoe McGivern said: “You don't have to be interested in tractors to enjoy this show, there is something in it for everyone, whether you're a big petrolhead or just love to see a transformation."

Karen Kirby, BBC Northern Ireland Executive Producer, added: "The enthusiasm shown by the experts, and the tractor-owners for this process is infectious.

"We are looking forward to seeing this unique passion for restoration and renovation being brought to life for our audiences in this new series."

The second series is due to air on BBC One NI on Wednesday 3 November, at 8:30pm.

The show will be available for the rest of the UK on BBC iPlayer following the broadcast.