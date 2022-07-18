BBC 'picking wrong target' amid Countryfile impartiality review

Rural campaigners have accused the BBC of ‘picking the wrong target’ ahead of its internal impartiality review of Countryfile.

The broadcaster announced that it has set up a review of the programme, which has been on air since 1988, after some viewers complained it was being "biased and unfair".

But rather than concentrating on Countryfile, the Countryside Alliance said the BBC should focus on programmes such as Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Farming Today.

Tim Bonner, its chief executive explained: “The worst of the BBC’s rural output is pseudo-scientific, anthropomorphic nonsense on programmes like Springwatch and Autumnwatch.

"The Alliance has also had some concerns about Farming Today, which purports to be programming for the farming community and the countryside, but in fact tends to follow the agenda of environmental and animal rights NGOs, as does BBC national news”.

He added: “Countryfile’s output is so anodyne that rows over impartiality are hardly likely to be common. It is classic Sunday night television which can be superficial but remains incredibly popular with an average of 6 million viewers every week.

"The main criticism of Countryfile I hear is not about impartiality, but that it is programming about the countryside, rather than for the countryside.”

The Countryside Alliance is urging rural viewers to share their views on the BBC's rural programming.