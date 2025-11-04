BBC's This Farming Life seeks new farmers and crofters for next series

The award-winning BBC Scotland documentary series This Farming Life is returning — and producers are searching for farmers and crofters across Scotland to take part in its next series.

Now in its ninth year, the much-loved show continues to capture the highs and lows of life on Scotland’s farms, following those who keep rural communities thriving from the Highlands and Islands to the Borders.

Celebrating the heart, humour and hard work of Scotland’s agricultural community, This Farming Life follows a diverse mix of people who live and work the land.

Each series reveals the realities of modern farming — the long days, unpredictable weather and deep pride that come with caring for animals, crops and community.

Filmed over the course of a full year, the series offers a vivid, unfiltered look at farming through the seasons — from lambing and calving to harvest and market days — showcasing the resilience, humour and dedication that define Scottish agriculture.

For its next instalment, the This Farming Life team is keen to hear from farmers and crofters from every corner of Scotland. Whether part of a multigenerational family business or just starting out, producers say they want to reflect the full diversity of modern Scottish farming.

“We’d love to hear from people across Scotland — whether you’re carrying on generations of tradition or breaking new ground for the future,” the team said. “This Farming Life would love to hear your story.”

The production team is particularly interested in hearing from individuals or families involved in all types of farming — from livestock and dairy to crofting, horticulture and diversification projects.

The new series will once again shine a light on the dedication and spirit of Scotland’s farming community — reminding viewers why This Farming Life remains one of the most beloved portrayals of rural life on television.

Anyone interested in taking part can contact the production team directly by email at tfl@bbc.co.uk or by phone on 07593 897241.