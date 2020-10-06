Bedding manufacturers urged to support British wool

Bedding manufacturers have been urged to support British wool as Wool Week 2020 commenced on Monday

Leading bedding manufacturers and vendors have been asked to get behind British wool and support the fibre as a sustainable bedding product.

The sheep sector is celebrating the start of Wool Week (5 October - 18), and farmers are calling on politicians and green activists to back British wool.

The annual event aims to put a spotlight on wool’s natural performance qualities and ecological benefits.

A new, long-term market for the fibre is being sought as wool prices have fallen substantially below the price of shearing for many producers.







Now calls have been made for bedding manufacturers to support the product, as its properties are 'perfect' for bedding and duvets.

The Welsh Conservatives’ Shadow Minister for Rural Affairs, Janet Finch-Saunders has written to numerous bedding firms asking them to use wool.

Ms Finch-Sauders said: “When you examine the virtues of Welsh wool, its properties are perfect for bedding and duvets. The natural fibres are crimped, and when tightly packed together, form millions of tiny pockets of air.

"This unique structure allows it to absorb and release moisture without compromising its thermal efficiency."

She noted that wool was not known to cause allergies, adding that the fibre was also anti-bacteria.

"At the end of its useful life, this fibre can also be returned to the soil where it can decompose, releasing valuable nutrients into the ground.

"It takes only a very short time to break down when compared to most synthetics," she said.

She has written to a variety of leading bedding manufacturers and vendors to ask that they actively promote Welsh Wool as a sustainable bedding product: "With their support, Welsh wool can play an instrumental role in the sustainable bedding industry.”

Last month, Ms Finch-Saunders launched her Welsh Wool Pledge which urged the Welsh government to consider making the use of wool mandatory when furnishing public buildings.