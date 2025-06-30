Beef and chicken push meat prices higher in June, figures show

Meat and poultry prices surged again in June, with beef and chicken leading sharp increases that far outpaced overall food inflation, according to new figures.

The Association of Independent Meat Suppliers' (AIMS) inflation update, based on AHDB red meat retail price data and its own supermarket monitoring, shows an average price rise of 1.8% compared with May.

“Using the red meat supermarket price report from AHDB and our own weekly market monitoring of supermarket chicken prices the month on month average price increased by 1.8%,” said Tony Goodger, head of communications at AIMS.

This is a sharper rise than the 0.9% increase recorded between April and May. While prices for many cuts of lamb and pork remained stable in June, beef and chicken once again stood out as key drivers of inflation.

Overall, beef rose by an average of 3.2% and, most notable among the cuts was Lean Beef Mince which increased by £0.82/kg (9.15%), driven by the warm weather and BBQs.

Chicken prices also showed significant movement, with some variations reflecting both seasonal demand and supermarket pricing strategies.

Mr Goodger said: “Looking at chicken, the ‘ALDI price match’ probably drove the price for chicken wings down as they exited June 5.5% cheaper than in May.

"However, and again probably down to the warm weather and BBQs, Chicken Breast Portions (+6.7% / £0.49/kg) and Chicken Thigh Fillets (+5.1% / £0.42/kg) showed the biggest moves,” he said.

The data comes shortly after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published consumer price index (CPI) figures showing overall food inflation at 4.4% year on year in mid-June.

“Year on year meat and poultry price inflation for June stands at 12.77%,” said Mr Goodger, “with just pork (2.52%) below the ONS CPI inflation figure of 4.4%.”

Beef remains the biggest pressure point, with prices now up by 30.5% on average across monitored cuts compared to June 2024.

Lamb prices increased by 9.13% year on year, with all tracked cuts apart from chops showing double-digit rises. Bone-in shoulder saw the largest movement, which Mr Goodger attributed to “the popularity of slow cooking.”

Chicken also saw an 8.95% annual rise, although drumsticks, wings, and legs remained relatively stable. Pork offered some relief, with fillet and mince now cheaper than they were 12 months ago.

Despite continued inflation, Mr Goodger noted that demand for meat remains resilient: “Despite the large increase in prices, it appears that consumers are still enjoying meat and poultry at home.

"A combination of rising prices in the discretionary spend out-of-home sector and a focus from many of the supermarkets on dining at home with friends and family have no doubt driven meat sales in the last twelve months.

“Increased cost of production and processing are also a contributory factor to the price increases but the message I see across the category is that customers are still happy to put products in their shopping baskets.”