Beef and sheep farmers invited to join pioneering baselining study

A new project is calling on proactive beef and sheep producers in Wales to help showcase how farming can cut emissions while delivering environmental benefits.

The Environment Baselining Project, a joint initiative between levy boards Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), AHDB and Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), will select eight Welsh farms to take part in the programme.

Participants will undergo detailed assessments of their environmental impact, including carbon auditing, carbon stock measurements, soil analysis and run-off mapping.

The project aims to generate robust data to show how red meat production can contribute to reducing greenhouse gases, improve soil health and biodiversity, and even sequester carbon.

Organisers say it could help redefine how farmers are recognised for producing both food and public goods.

Dr Eleri Thomas of HCC, who is coordinating the Welsh arm of the project, said agriculture had a unique role to play in the climate challenge.

“Agriculture is recognised as contributing to total emissions. However, unlike other industries, Welsh beef and sheep farms have a unique opportunity to sequester carbon whilst producing a high-quality protein product that is valuable to the human diet.”

She described the programme as an opportunity for forward-thinking producers: “This is an exciting project to be involved in if you are passionate about the sustainability of the industry.”

Selected farms will be given tailored reports and support to help them interpret the results and take “insight-led action towards a more sustainable, and profitable future.”

Dr Thomas said this data would be vital for the sector: “This powerful on-farm data will assist in futureproofing the sector, to create up to date and relevant data rather than relying on historic national figures.”

She added the project has the potential to “demonstrate the broader environmental implications and benefits of producing red meat within Welsh production systems,” while showing practical ways farms can lower emissions, build carbon stocks and enhance biodiversity.

HCC is inviting beef and sheep farmers from a range of locations, soil types and farming systems to express their interest before 28 October.

“We welcome any beef and sheep farmers who want to apply for this opportunity to join HCC and demonstrate why the ‘Welsh way’ of producing red meat is one of the most sustainable in the world,” Dr Thomas said.