Beef farm wraps meat orders with British wool

A beef producer is using Lincolnshire-sourced wool as a sustainable packaging solution to distribute its meat around the country.

Massingberd-Mundy Lincoln Red Beef is working with Woolcool to develop the sustainable packaging solution.

The beef is reared on the 3,000 acre South Ormsby Estate in the Lincolnshire Wolds and is one of the world’s largest herds of rare ‘original population’ Lincoln Red cattle.

The product is now being distributed across the UK using innovative packaging that is made using British wool.







The farm is working with Staffordshire-based Woolcool to increasingly use Lincolnshire wool in the mix, with the target of using 100 percent wool.

The packing firm has been developing natural solutions made from wool since 2008, but this will be the first time it has used wool from Lincolnshire sheep in its packaging.

Presently, the Lincolnshire wool is blended with other British wool, but in future, the company hopes that all of the wool used for Massingberd-Mundy Lincoln Red Beef will be sourced from sheep in Lincolnshire.

Wool is a natural insulation material that the company uses to create environmentally-friendly food packaging.

The liners are fully compostable and biodegradable, with a recyclable protective layer, and can be reused around the house and garden as insulation or potting material.

The wool can be returned to the soil where it decomposes and releases valuable nitrates back into the soil.

Damien Howard-Pask, spokesperson for Massingberd-Mundy Lincoln Red Beef, said: “We’re passionate about helping people to appreciate the magnificent qualities of original population Lincoln Red beef so that we can help this ancient breed recover from the brink of extinction.

“By using wool from Lincolnshire sheep, we’re also championing the county we love and supporting other farmers in the area.

“Across South Ormsby Estate, we work hard to promote sustainable development and create a brighter future for the local area, so using locally sourced, biodegradable wool in our packaging really reflects the values we’re proud to uphold.”

Through sustainable farming practices, the farm's herd has grown to become one of the largest original population Lincoln Red herds in the world.