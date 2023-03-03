Beef farmer stars in A-Plan Rural Insurance's Rural Community blog

A-Plan Rural Insurance have set up a Rural Community blog as part of their work on social media to contribute to farmers' efforts in showcasing British farming.

The blog invites farmers to give their experiences in the industry, sharing their contributions to over 120,000 followers on Instagram.

Bridging the gap between farm and the consumer is something that lots of farmers are trying to do in an effort to help more people understand the reality of what goes into producing their food.

Since starting the blog, A-Plan Rural have worked with a great variety of farmers from differing backgrounds and locations all over the UK.

They previously spoke with Ioan Humphrey, a sheep farmer based in Wales, who has generated a large Instagram following from his content that shares the ups and downs he experiences on his farm.

Millie, a sheep farmer based in Kent, who used to work in the public services but is now a shepherdess, was featured in a separate blog.

And Sophie Mitchell-Smith, a cattle hoof trimmer based around Manchester who works with her father, starred in it recently.

Now in A-Plan Rural's latest, they spoke with Rhi Pinches, a suckler beef and sheep farmer based in the Shropshire Hills, who works with her father on their family farm.

They asked Rhi some questions around her farm, the animals she farms, some of her processes for rearing her animals and why she loves being a farmer in Britain.

Read the full blog here.