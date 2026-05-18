Beef farmers warn national herd under threat after price falls

Britain’s beef farmers are warning the national herd is under growing threat after another fall in farmgate prices intensified fears over the future of the sector.

The National Beef Association said the latest drop in cattle prices was placing fresh strain on already pressured farming businesses, with concerns mounting that more producers could begin reducing herd numbers or leave the industry altogether.

In an open letter to processors and retailers, NBA chief executive Neil Shand described the situation as a “line in the sand moment” for British beef production.

“Every drop in price chips away at confidence, erodes the national herd, and pushes more family farms to question whether they can keep going,” he said.

“We are running out of road.”

The warning comes amid continued volatility across agricultural markets, with beef producers facing years of rising input costs, labour pressures and uncertainty over long-term returns.

Mr Shand said farmers had continued producing high-quality British beef despite difficult trading conditions and sustained financial pressure.

“We have kept cattle on farms, kept beef on shelves, and kept the supply chain moving through some of the most turbulent years in living memory,” he said.

“But we cannot continue to do this alone.”

The letter, titled Support Us – Or Lose Us, calls on processors and retailers to provide stronger long-term backing for domestic beef production through fairer and more transparent pricing.

The NBA said farmers needed greater stability and procurement strategies that looked beyond short-term market movements if confidence in the sector was to recover.

“We need stable, transparent pricing that reflects the true cost of production,” Mr Shand said.

He warned that a sustainable beef supply chain could not continue if farmers were expected to shoulder the majority of the financial risk while others in the chain protected their margins.

The association believes continued reductions in the national herd would eventually lead to tighter supplies of British beef, increased reliance on imports and growing pressure on UK food security.

Once breeding herds are dispersed, recovery can take years.

“And once those cows are gone, once those herds are dispersed, they do not return quickly, if they return at all,” Mr Shand warned.

The NBA said British consumers continued to place strong trust in home-produced beef, but warned the sector’s long-term future depended on producers remaining financially viable.

“British consumers want British beef,” Mr Shand said. “They trust it, they value it and expect it to be there.”

“But it will only be there if the people who produce it can survive the next twelve months, not just the next twelve days.”

The organisation is now urging retailers and processors to work more closely with cattle producers to help rebuild confidence across the sector before further damage is done to the national herd.

“Stand with us now or lose us later,” Mr Shand said.

The NBA warned that rebuilding the UK cattle herd could take years if more producers leave the industry, raising wider concerns over the long-term resilience of British beef production and domestic food security.