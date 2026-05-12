Beef price collapse sparks 'perfect storm' warning in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s beef sector is facing a “perfect storm” as factory prices fall sharply, imported beef volumes surge and cattle backlogs grow on farms, the Ulster Farmers’ Union has warned.

The UFU says beef prices are already running around 50p/kg below levels seen at the same time last year, with many farmers now fearing values could slide towards the £5/kg mark.

Deputy president Clement Lynch said producers were becoming increasingly frustrated as factory quotes continued to weaken while delays for bookings stretched to several weeks.

“Beef farmers are watching prices collapse in front of their eyes while cattle are backing up on farms for weeks waiting on factory space,” he said.

Longer waiting times can add further pressure to farm cashflow and feed costs, particularly for producers already operating on tight margins.

The union believes a combination of rising imports, weaker consumer demand and processors regaining leverage in the market is placing severe strain on local beef businesses.

“These warning signs cannot be ignored,” Mr Lynch said.

“Northern Ireland beef farmers are being squeezed from every angle.”

The UFU has also raised concerns about growing volumes of imported beef entering the UK market from countries operating under different production systems and regulations.

Figures highlighted by Meat Management show imports from countries outside Ireland rose sharply during 2025.

Imports from New Zealand increased by almost 300%, while Australian imports climbed by more than 170%.

Brazilian beef imports also rose by 137%, alongside further increases from Uruguay.

Mr Lynch described the increases as a major shift in the market and warned local farmers were being undercut by imported beef produced under “completely different systems, regulations and cost structures”.

Because Northern Ireland exports around 80% of its agricultural output into the wider UK market, the UFU said local beef prices are especially vulnerable to growing import competition.

The union also believes changing consumer spending habits are affecting demand, with some households switching to cheaper protein options amid wider financial pressures.

Mr Lynch called on retailers to provide stronger support for local beef through clearer commitments to Northern Ireland produce and meaningful in-store promotions.

“Our beef sector is not just another industry,” he said.

“It supports thousands of family farms, rural jobs and local communities right across Northern Ireland.”

The UFU warned ongoing uncertainty could have serious long-term consequences for the local suckler herd and wider domestic food security.

“If this continues unchecked, there is a genuine risk that family farms will begin questioning whether beef production has a future,” Mr Lynch said.

The union said continued pressure on prices and profitability risked undermining confidence across Northern Ireland’s beef sector at a time when many livestock farms were already facing significant financial strain.