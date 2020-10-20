Beef Shorthorn heifer record achieved at 15,000gns

A Beef Shorthorn heifer record has been smashed at Stirling on Sunday 18 October - selling for 15,000gns.

Elliot Miss Lea is a 28-month-old Canadian-bred heifer by Sull Cyclone, out of a Crawfdown dam, and knocked down in calf to Elliot Conundrum.

She was sold to G Price, of Aberystwyth, Ceridigion, for a record 15,000gns.

Miss Lea was one a string of thirteen entries from John Elliot, Kelso, Roxburghshire trading to average £4,408.

His next best at 6,500gns was an Elliot Pure Class, a six-month-old roan heifer, by Elliott Royal Flush to Francis Baird, Tetbury, Gloucestershire who also took home her dam, the five-year-old Elliot Pure Surprise TI +21, SRI +21 for 4,000gns.

A bid of 5,000gns secured the cow and calf pair for S Brigdale, Ennis, County Clare. Elliot Miss Lea 634, was a three-year-old white CSF Evolution daughter, and her seven-month-old roan bull, Elliot Kirkwall by Elliot Royal Flush.

Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society president, Cathryn Williamson said the day’s trade for Beef Shorthorn was 'on fire, fuelled by buyers demonstrating vision'.

"They are aware that Beef Shorthorn genetics will fit future systems under a new post Brexit regime, potentially offering support for public goods, including environment schemes," she added.

“Beef Shorthorn will provide a solution delivering a low input, low cost, modern functional suckler cow – milky, hardy, fertile, forage based, with a quiet temperament and great longevity.

"And they are also aware that Beef Shorthorn cross steers are continuing to find a ready market influenced by Morrisons Shorthorn Beef scheme,” Ms Williamson said.