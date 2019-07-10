Ben Goldsmith’s daughter dies after ATV crash on farm

Iris Annabel (middle) with Ben Goldsmith (left) meeting Prince Charles in 2015 (Photo: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Ben Goldsmith's teenage daughter has been tragically killed in a quad bike accident at the family's farm in North Brewham, Somerset.

The financier's 15-year-old daughter, Iris Annabel, died on the farm on Monday afternoon (8 July).

Iris, who is niece of the Conservative MP Zac Goldsmith, is understood to have been riding with a friend on the off-road vehicle.

South Western Ambulance Service confirmed they had attended the scene.

A spokesman for South Western Ambulance Service said: “We were called on Monday at 3.15pm to attend an incident involving a vehicle at an address in North Brewham, Somerset.

“We sent the following resources to attend the incident: an air ambulance crew, a critical care team, a land ambulance crew, and two other paramedics.”

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) says ATVs, such as quad bikes and side-by-side utility vehicles, are designed to cope with a wide variety of off-road conditions, but if used carelessly can very rapidly become unstable.

HSE's ATV safety tips

• Carry out safety checks and maintenance in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations, eg regularly check tyre pressures, brakes and throttle;

• Secure loads on racks and make sure they are not over loaded and evenly balanced;

• Always read and follow the owner’s manual;

• Stick to planned routes, where possible, and walk new routes if necessary to check for hidden obstructions, hollows or other hazards;

• Take extra care with trailed or mounted equipment and understand how they affect stability;

• Make sure all riders receive adequate training.