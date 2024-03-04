Bernard Matthews to shut down turkey site after 70 years in operation

Poultry giant Bernard Matthews has confirmed it will close its Norfolk plant after almost seven decades in operation.

The Great Witchingham plant, a turkey processing site established in 1955, will now shut down as it no longer commercially viable, the firm said.

This is "despite investment and efforts to secure more business", a spokesperson for Bernard Matthews explained.

They confirmed that a 'large majority' of affected staff would be offered roles at other locations across the country.

It is anticipated that operations at Great Witchingham will cease at a date to be confirmed at the end of this month.

It comes after Bernard Matthews reported losses of £10 million in 2023 following losses amounting to £25 million in 2022.

The firm also has sites in Attleborough and Thetford in Norfolk, as well as Holton, Flixton and Eye in Suffolk.

A spokesperson said: "Following a period of extensive consultations with colleagues, regrettably we can confirm that the proposal to close our site at Great Witchingham will now proceed.

"We understand this will be very disappointing news for all concerned and a very difficult time for colleagues, who we commend for acting in such a professional and courteous manner during this unsettling period.

"We are pleased to confirm that the large majority of colleagues will be offered roles at our five poultry processing locations in Norfolk and Suffolk."