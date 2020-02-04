Bespoke ATV helmets raise farm safety awareness

The one-of-a-kind Nitro ATV helmet is designed by the well-known Welsh farmer Gareth Wyn Jones

Bespoke ATV helmets designed by a well-known farming figure and sportspeople are to be auctioned to raise money for two charities.

A recent poll carried out by Honda found that 66 percent of ATV users ‘never’ wear a helmet, and only 20 per cent ‘sometimes’ choose to wear one.

Just 14 percent answered that they ‘always’ wear a helmet despite the deaths of 25 farmers in ATV incidents over the last ten years.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said that it had investigated 28 fatalities involving ATVs in the past decade, which have led to 11 prosecutions.







Now, celebrity farmer Gareth Wyn Jones, international rugby stars Tom Youngs and Will Addison and British Superstock 1000 rider Tom Neave are promoting the importance of wearing a helmet.

Putting their creative talents to the test, the four have all designed bespoke ATV helmets, and brought to life by paint experts Image Design Custom.

The helmets will be auctioned between 30 January and 29 March 2020 to raise money for two charities; Yellow Wellies and Headway.

Yellow Wellies supports the physical and mental well-being of UK farmers and agricultural workers.

Headway, meanwhile, works to improve life after brain injury by providing support and information services to those affected.

Stephanie Berkeley, Manager of the Farm Safety Foundation, home of Yellow Wellies, said: “While our farmers are among the best in the world, farming continues to have the poorest safety record of any occupation in the UK.

“The Farm Safety Foundation was established to help young farmers challenge and change their attitudes to risk-taking and improve their physical and mental well-being.”

Luke Griggs, Director of Communications at Headway, highlighted how research has proved the effectiveness of helmets in protecting the skull and brain from impact.

“We all think ‘it will never happen to me’, but the reality is an accident can happen to anyone at any time, regardless of the experience or ability of the rider.

“It is therefore vital that people take heed of the warnings and protect themselves. We urge ATV riders to use their heads and use a helmet.”

Anyone who wants to get their hands on these unique helmets can join the auction online.