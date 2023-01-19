Best farm attractions in the UK highlighted at award ceremony

The best farm attractions in the country have been highlighted as part of an award ceremony held by the National Farm Attractions Network.

The body, which has over 200 members nationally, celebrated the best in the business in its annual awards, held on Wednesday (18 January) in Harrogate.

Awards were presented to winners from across the country from Scotland to Reading, Yorkshire to Bedfordshire, Cumbria to Worcestershire.

The Jim Keetch Farm Attraction of the Year, for more than 75k visitors per year, went to York Maze, based in North Yorkshire.

Created from over one million living, growing maize plants, York Maze is the largest maze in the UK.

Judges were impressed with the range of facilities, value for money, good staff interaction, ease of booking and great atmosphere on site.

They highlighted the adoption of new technology and the attention to detail on customer service.

The Jim Keetch Farm Attraction of the Year, for less than 75k visitors per year, was awarded to Hasty’s Adventure Farm, Clacton-on-Sea.

Judges said the importance and investment in staff training was evident on the site along with capital investment and attention to improvements in accessibility. The activities were described as "excellent".

Award host, TV presenter Jules Hudson presented the awards: “I’m so impressed by the high standard of entries to this year’s awards which reflects the innovation and ambition of the sector.

"It was a tough decision for the judges and on behalf of NFAN, I’d like to thank them for their time and effort. It’s a real honour to present these awards to such worthy winners.”

Paul Kelly from British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions (BALPPA), who judged the biggest award of the night, said: “One of my highlights of 2022 was the opportunity to visit the finalists in the large attraction category.

"Without exception it was a pleasure to be in locations that are so focused on the enjoyment of the customer.

"This year’s standard was the highest I have seen since I have been asked to play a part in the judging process.

"All those involved should be very proud to be shortlisted and the winner’s achievement should be proudly displayed for all to see.”

Ian Doughty, of Turpin Smaile catering consultants who judged Best Food and Beverage said the quality of the food and hospitality entries was very high.

"The innovative continuous development on menus and services from the finalists was outstanding. The use of local suppliers and produce is to be commended.

"Scoring each of the four finalists was not easy, they all demonstrated a passion for their food services."

Other award winners

• Best Food and Beverage Award: Winner Heads of Ayr Farm Park, Scotland and runners up Mead Open Farm, Bedfordshire and Walby Farm Park, Carlisle.

• Best Digital Presence - Winner: Dalscone Farm Fun, Scotland and Runner-up: Piglets Adventure Farm, York.

• Best Trade Supplier - Winner: Regency Purchasing Group, Weston-super-Mare and Runner-up: Timberplay Ltd, Sheffield.

• Best Retail Award: Winner Heads of Ayr Farm Park, Scotland and runners up Mead Open Farm, Bedfordshire

• Day Maker: Winner Kittisak (Bon) Tathong, 4 Kingdoms Adventure Park and Family Farm, Berkshire and Runner-up: Craig Barnes, White Post Farm, Newark

• Best Event: Winner Matlock Farm Park and Runner-up: Cockfields Farm, Greater Manchester

• Sustainability – new category for 2023 - Winner: All Things Wild, Worcestershire and Runners-up: William’s Den, East Yorkshire and West Lodge Farm Park, Northamptonshire