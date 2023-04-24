Beware of expiring MEES exemptions, rural landlords told

Rural landlords who applied in 2018 for an exemption from Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) for let residential property are being reminded that their exemption expires this year.

It became law on 1 April 2018 that landlords needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of at least an E grade to let out residential property.

This was the case unless they were eligible to register for a valid exemption from MEES which allowed them to continue to rent the property out.

Any exemptions on the PRS Register lasts for five years, meaning there will now be property owners who have exemptions that expired or would shortly do so.

Alexander Macfarlane, of Strutt & Parker, said: “The rules state that at the end of the initial five-year period the landlord either needs to have made improvements to raise the EPC banding to an acceptable level, or they must apply for another exemption.”

The sort of properties found on many rural estates and farms could be challenging to raise to the required standards without risking damaging the fabric of the building, he said.

As a result, he explained that many rural property owners would have registered an exemption under one of a number of valid grounds.

An example is the ‘high cost’ defence which applies where no improvements can be made because the cost of installing even the cheapest recommended measure would exceed £3,500 (including VAT).

“Landlords need to be aware when reapplying they cannot rely on the fact that they had an exemption before," said Mr Macfarlane.

"For example, if they gained an exemption based on high cost, they are likely to need to spend another £3,500 minimum to qualify.

"The purpose of the exemption is to afford a landlord time to make necessary improvements, rather than act as a mechanism for avoiding making improvements.”

Mr Macfarlane added that because of the way domestic MEES rules were phased in between 2018 and 2020, anyone with a property portfolio is likely to have exemptions expiring at different times.

He said: “It is important that landlords are aware of the date each exemption is expiring and recognise that some capital expenditure may be necessary, even if they are looking to register another exemption.

"There are also some exemptions, for example the wall insulation one, which need to be backed up by a report from a chartered surveyor, so professional input will be essential.”