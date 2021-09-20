Beware of rules on constructing slurry stores, Welsh farmers told

Welsh farmers have been told to be aware of Natural Resources Wales’ requirement to notify them when constructing or reconstructing a silage or slurry store.

The requirement to notify NRW 14 days before construction starts is for any new, substantially improved or reconstructed store used for the storage of silage or slurry.

The notification is also a Cross Compliance requirement under Statutory Management Requirement ( SMR) 1 – Water Protection.

However, many farmers are unaware of this requirement to notify NRW 14 days before the construction work starts, according to Roger Parry & Partners.

Those farmers who do not notify the regulatory body risk prosecution or an unlimited fine, the firm warned.

According to NRW, the farmer is responsible for making sure the rules are met.

The rules apply to the landowner if they control, manage or look after a farm or an installation on a property, for example as a: farmer or land manager; tenant farmer – unless you can prove someone else, for example the landowner, is jointly or wholly responsible.

Gail Jenkins, consultant at Roger Parry & Partners said: "There are a lot of rules to take into consideration before construction work starts on a store for silage or slurry.

"Considerations must be made relating to the location of the store, what exactly is being stored, and whether planning permission is required.

"There are specific rules you must adhere to for the storage of slurry, particularly for earth-banked stores.

"NRW state farmers must first find out what permissions they need from which authorities."

If a breach of the regulations is confirmed, action will be taken according to the Natural Resources Wales Enforcement and Prosecution policy and procedures.

Possible action depends on the seriousness of the breach and impact on the environment.